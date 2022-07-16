Man killed by sister and her family over property dispute in Thane; 3 arrested
A 39-year-old man was attacked by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew over a property dispute at a residential society in Thane on Thursday night.
The accused also attacked the man’s wife. While the man died in the attack, his wife suffered injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.
The accused have been identified as Deepa Thakur, 37, her husband Rajesh Thakur, 37, and son Nikhil Thakur, 19.
The deceased, Nandkumar Thakur, was the brother of Deepa. The two families got into frequent fights after the death of their parents. Nandkumar resided in Mahavir Heights in Kapurbawdi while Deepa and another sister allegedly fought with him over their share in the flat.
Deepa claimed that their father had allotted the flat to their sister who is disabled. However, Nandkumar’s wife, who is also the complainant, did not allow her to stay there and sent her to their village home. Nandkumar allegedly transferred the flat to his wife’s name. The sisters filed a civil suit against him.
Recently, Deepa came to know that their flat was affected by the Metro work in Thane and the residents of Mahavir Heights would be getting an alternate accommodation. Deepa, her husband and son went to Nandkumar’s flat to fight over the same issue. Rajesh, who already had a criminal background, carried a hammer with him.
Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector, said, “The families started abusing each other, claiming their right over the property. Deepa and Nikhil threw red chilli powder in Nandkumar’s eyes while Rajesh hit him with a hammer. When Nandkumar’s wife and her brother tried to save him, the wife also suffered injuries. The residents had alerted us. The accused had locked the door of the deceased flat from outside so that they couldn’t seek help. So, when they came down, we arrested them.”
The accused have been arrested under IPC Section 302 and have been sent to police custody till July 22.
JD-U supports NDA vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankar: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended JD-U's support to NDA vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankar. The BJP named a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate. Making the announcement, BJP president JP Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan-putra" (son of farmer) who, he said, established himself as a "people's governor".
Woman kills mother-in-law, held
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan's mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71).
Neuropsychiatrist booked for patient’s death due to negligence
A neuropsychiatrist from the Hadapsar area of Pune has been booked by the police for allegedly causing death by negligence of an 18- year-old. The deceased, Aditya Rajendra Satpute, a resident of Kalepadal area of Hadapsar mother Savita Satpute (39) has lodged a complaint against Dr Amar Shinde and the hospital staff. Satpute alleged that, due to the negligence of the doctor and hospital staff, Aditya died by suicide. Satpute in her complaint alleged that the hospital staff assaulted Aditya when he called his family members.
Let’s get the monsoon par-tea started
A piping hot cup of tea is what keeps your mood right. This monsoon, here are some places in the tricity you can head to for some freshly-brewed goodness. Where: Chaayos: Sector 22, Elante Mall; Ketliwala, Sector 64, Mohali; Chaiwala Online.com, Sector 8; The Drink Space, Sector 14, PanchkulaPaan Chai Paan is one of the most popular mouth fresheners in our country. Some nice varieties available in tricity are rose, jasmine, hibiscus, and chamomile tea.
20-year-old steals vehicles to take girlfriend for joyride, arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year- old youth from the Transport Nagar area of Nigdi who used to steal motorcycles, and four-wheelers for taking his girlfriend for joyrides. The accused has been identified as a resident of MIDC road Talegaon Dabhade (20), Yash Kiran Solse. The police have recovered 13 motorcycles and two four-wheelers worth Rs 3, 45,000 from the accused.
