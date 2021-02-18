Man killed trying to stop neighbours’ fight in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar
A 35-year-old Ghatkopar resident died when a neighbour slit his throat for trying to end a fight on Wednesday.
According to the Pantnagar police, the victim, identified as Shashikant alias Munna Nagendra, was asleep in his house in Ghatkopar east when he was woken up by commotion outside. He noticed that his neighbours, Ram Shiromani Yadav (55) and Nanhe Yadav (40), were arguing over some issue right at his doorstep.
Nagendra saw Nanhe trying to hit Ram Shiromani. He stepped out and tried to separate the two men. By then, Nanhe had picked up a knife and assaulted Ram Shiromani.
As injured Ram Shiromani fell down, Nagendra managed to pull Nanhe back and tried to calm him down when Nanhe, who was still holding the knife, slit his throat in a fit of rage.
Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder
Locals who had gathered at the spot rushed the two injured men to a hospital. Some of them informed the police about the incident. Nanhe, however, succeeded in fleeing from the spot.
“While Shiromani was admitted to the hospital, Nagendra was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer from the Pantnagar police station.
The police have booked Nanhe on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt to arrest him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed trying to stop neighbours’ fight in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Decision on local train timing restriction to be taken after Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
36 lakh people using local trains in Mumbai daily since February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s tobacco addiction not sufficient for divorce: Bombay high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglars steal ornaments worth ₹2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor’s wife, mother-in-law booked for abetting his suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 private hospitals in Mumbai start vaccinating their staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai crosses 700-new Covid-19 case mark after over a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will Mumbai-Pune e-way toll collection stop, Bombay HC asks state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notify mangroves as reserved forest: Maharashtra mangroves cell to JNPT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra parents demand action over school fee issues, stage sit-in at Azad Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai mayor takes local train to work, appeals citizens to wear mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to get new skill development university, 6 centres of excellence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox