MUMBAI: Caught in the crossfire between two angry commuters, a 28-year-old man suffered a severe eye injury on Wednesday at the Bandra station, when one of the commuters threw a stone at the other which missed its target and hit the victim instead. Doctors have said that vision in his left eye will not return. Man left blind from one eye as angry commuter aims stone at another

The incident comes not long after a 33-year-old NM College professor was stabbed to death following a fight over getting off the train at the Malad station on January 25. The police noted that such major outbursts due to minor issues in local trains have become frequent.

The injured commuter, Nishant Ratnakumar Khatri, has been identified as a resident of Senapati Bapat Marg near Manish Market in Dadar (West). With a Masters in business administration from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Khatri had been working in the accounts department of a private firm. “I am the only son of my parents, and this incident has ruined my life,” Khatri told HT.

Khatri, who has been admitted to a private hospital, told the police that around 10.40pm on Wednesday he left his office at the Sagar Tech Plaza in Sakinaka and boarded an Andheri–Churchgate fast local train to head home. “I was sitting on the third seat on the right side of the compartment when I heard the two men fighting. One approached the other man and threatened to hit him, but I could not see the scene,” said Khatri.

When the train stopped at platform No. 5 in Bandra station around 11pm, one of the two commuters stepped onto the train tracks, picked up a stone and hurled it at the other. The stone hit the train, prompting the man to pick up another stone and fling it inside. This time, although the stone missed its target, it hit Khatri instead.

Khatri recounts that more than the pain of the injury, he felt bad that no one helped him when the incident happened. “My eye was bleeding but no one pulled the chain. I had to jump out of the moving train and walk the entire platform with blood dripping on the platform to get to the station master’s office,” he told HT. He added that he was made to sit for 45 minutes at the station master’s office before any further action was taken. Khatri said that while waiting he called his brother who rushed to the spot.

The station master eventually called the patrolling Government Railway Police (GRP) officers, gave them a written memo, and with the help of porters and an ambulance, Khatri was taken to Bhabha Hospital. “There too, the RMO (Resident Medical Officer) was missing. The ward boy did the dressing and gave me an injection. I was then finally taken to Hinduja Hospital,” Khatri added.

At the Hinduja Hospital doctors informed him that the stone had left a 4-cm long and 1 inch deep gash on the lower side of his left eye. He received several stitches under his eye, including stitches on his eyeball and retina too.

Khatri, who was going to get engaged soon, said, “I have lost everything. I am afraid I will lose my job too.” Based on his statement, the Bandra GRP have registered a case against the unidentified commuter under section 118 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. “We are scanning CCTV footage of Bandra and other railway stations to ascertain the identity of the accused and trace him,” said a police officer from Bandra railway police station.