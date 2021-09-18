Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man on parole kills friend for using his phone, headphones while partying in Vitthalwadi
Man on parole kills friend for using his phone, headphones while partying in Vitthalwadi

Vitthalwadi police arrest accused, Suraj Shinde, who brutally kills his friend for using his mobile phone and headphones. Shinde was on parole before the incident occurred.
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:59 PM IST

A 35-year-old man, out on parole, brutally murdered his friend for merely using his phones and headphones in the wee hours of Saturday and left him to die on the road in Vitthalwadi. The Vitthalwadi police arrested the accused, Suraj Shinde.

The incident came to light at around 7.30am on Saturday when a resident of Songyachiwadi saw the deceased, Dyaneshwar Sonawane, 32, on the road and informed the police.

An officer said, “We traced the deceased’s phone records and found the number of his friends with whom he was partying on Friday night. We traced Shinde, who had allegedly got into an argument with Sonawane. The two and a few other friends were partying near Songyachiwadi in a small house when Shinde had an argument with Sonawane over using the former’s phone and headphones.”

Shinde got furious when Sonawane demanded his phone repeatedly and took a knife, which Sonawane had, and stabbed him before escaping from the spot.

The officer added, “The two were friends for many years. Shinde was out on parole and had come to meet his friends.”

