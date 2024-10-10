THANE: A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a knife in front of their daughter on Tuesday. The neighbours who heard the noise from the couple’s quarrel informed the Shivajinagar police in Ambernath. The police are on the lookout for the accused. Man slits wife’s throat in front of daughter

The accused, identified as Vicky Londhe, lives with his 26-year-old wife Rupali and their one-year-old daughter in Parshvahill Society in Palegaon, Ambernath East. They got married three years ago and it was a love marriage.

According to the police, the couple had been having frequent quarrels for the past few days. Neighbours and family members were aware of their loud quarrels, which typically occurred every evening after the accused returned home from work.

On Tuesday, the accused returned home from work around 8.30pm and began arguing with his wife. The argument quickly escalated, and the neighbours heard the accused shouting to kill the deceased, but still, their argument didn’t stop.

The accused then slit her throat with a kitchen knife, said a police officer, adding that the accused fled immediately after committing the crime. All this happened in front of their girl child.

The residents immediately informed the police about the incident. After reaching the spot the officials took the woman to the hospital, but she was declared dead. The exact cause of the murder remains unclear.

Following the incident, the woman’s body was sent for autopsy to the government central hospital in Ulhasnagar. To locate the accused, Vicky Londhe, two police teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations, Sachin Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Ulhasnagar Division Four, said.