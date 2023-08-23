News / Cities / Mumbai News / Man suffers head injury after Gulmohar tree falls in Fort

Man suffers head injury after Gulmohar tree falls in Fort

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2023 12:32 AM IST

A man in Mumbai suffered a head injury after a tree branch fell on him near the Taj Mahal Palace. He was taken to the hospital and later discharged. The tree was on private property but fell on the road. The fire department removed the tree after the incident.

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man suffered a head injury on Monday after the branch of a Gulmohar tree fell on him behind the Taj Mahal Palace in Fort. The victim, Sanjeev Mukherjee, was taken to the Bombay Hospital, New Marine Lines, and was discharged after treatment.

HT Image
HT Image

“The tree branch fell on a car, causing injuries to a man. A CT scan was done at the hospital, which revealed skull fracture,” an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

An official from the A ward of BMC said that the tree was situated on private premises but fell on the road. “The tree fell on the car, and the driver had minor injuries,” he said. “The civic body routinely sends notices for trees on private lands, ordering trimming and pruning to ensure safety.”

According to a resident, the fire department chopped the tree and cleared the road after the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out