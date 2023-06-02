Man tries to kill girlfriend at Bandstand, caught by people

A 28-year-old man from Kalyan was arrested late on Wednesday night after onlookers caught him allegedly attempting to kill his girlfriend at Bandstand. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. HT Image

According to the police, Akash Mukherjee and Lubna Sukte, 28, met at work a couple of years ago and have been in a relationship for the last 13 months.

On Wednesday, the couple from Kalyan decided to spend the day in Mumbai, a police officer from Bandra police station said. “They visited Gateway of India before coming to Bandstand in the evening. The two discussed their wedding plans.”

When they were sitting on the docks around 9.30 pm, Sukte told him that she would like to go home, the officer said. “However, Mukherjee suggested they spend some more time together and later they take a cab, instead of a train, home. In the meantime, he suggested they get intimate, which scared Sukte.”

She then started crying to which Mukherjee reacted by pressing his hands on her mouth, the police officer said. “Suddenly, he started to strangulate her. He also held her by the hair and pushed her head towards the rocks. He also shoved her face into a nearby puddle.”

The woman screamed for help which drew the attention of others sitting nearby, the officer said and added that Sukte was rescued and Mukherjee, who tried to flee, was caught.

Due to the commotion, some policemen who were deployed in the vicinity also came to the spot, the officer said. “Our team took the woman to the hospital. The accused has been booked on charges of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.”

