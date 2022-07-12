Man wanted in 2019 rape case arrested in Bihar
A Mumbai police team has arrested a 27-year-old man in Bihar who had been wanted for over two years in a rape case. He was also accused of hacking into his friend’s social media account and uploading the woman’s objectionable pictures.
According to the police, Mohammad Altaf Alam Shaikh alias Altaf Raja used to run a tours and travels business at his hometown in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In July 2019, his marriage was fixed with a woman from Matunga.
The woman, a business advisor by profession, in her police complaint said that Shaikh used to come to meet her in Mumbai before their marriage was solemnised, and they had had physical relations at a hotel in Andheri (west). He had also clicked her pictures, a police officer said.
The accused, however, did not want to marry her. He, therefore, allegedly hacked into his friend’s social media account and shared some of the woman’s objectionable photographs, and also circulated the pictures on WhatsApp, the officer added.
A case was registered at D N Nagar police station in September 2020. A police team visited Bihar but could not trace the accused, who was believed to be hiding somewhere in Begusarai. Later, the police learnt that Shaikh was also wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered against him in his hometown in 2021.
Last month, the police came to know about his hideout in Begusarai and arrested him with the help of the local law-enforcement authorities.
“He was brought to Mumbai on July 10 and produced before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in police custody,” police inspector Anil Mule of DN Nagar police station said.
