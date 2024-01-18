Man who stalked, threatened ex-girlfriend of leaking intimate pics arrested

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man who was booked by Meghwadi police in November for stalking and wrongfully confining his ex-girlfriend was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. He was at large for the past two months. HT Image

According to the police, the case was registered by the former girlfriend of the accused identified as Mohasin Abdul Hamid Padavekar. He and the 25-year-old complainant were living together but eventually broke off their relationship. He then started threatening the woman of making their intimate pictures public.

“He used to harass the woman by calling her several times and sending messages on social media, asking her to give money in exchange for not uploading the pictures on social media and sharing them with her friends and family. One time, he even broke into her house and would not let her leave until she threatened him by screaming for help,” said an officer from Meghwadi police.

After the incident, the woman approached the police and the accused was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police later learnt that he was living in the house of a friend in Kanpur. However, when they went to look for the accused at the address provided, they found the house empty. “We were tracking the phone of the accused and we got the location in Kanpur. However, on Saturday, we came to know that his location was in Goregaon,” said an officer. They picked him up from the address the next day.

The investigating team working under the guidance of the deputy commissioner of police for zone 10 Datta Nalawade and assistant commissioner of police for Meghwadi division Vinayak Mer, supervised by station in-charge inspector Vijay Salunkhe included sub-inspector Manoj Bhosale, constable Arun Patil and constable Vijay Patil.