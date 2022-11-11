Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mandatory seat belts for all passengers postponed again

Mandatory seat belts for all passengers postponed again

mumbai news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST

The drive which was going to start on November 10 has been delayed as the traffic police are facing opposition from several stakeholders in following the directions issued by the State Government.

Mumbai Taximen’s union had recently written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), requesting to extend the time limit to implement the mandate for wearing seatbelts by all motor car passengers up to Dec 31, 2022. (Image for representation)
Mumbai Taximen’s union had recently written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), requesting to extend the time limit to implement the mandate for wearing seatbelts by all motor car passengers up to Dec 31, 2022. (Image for representation)
ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: The drive to enforce mandatory seat belts for all passengers of motor cars, including people sitting in rear seats, has been yet again postponed, however, the traffic police have already started penalising rear passengers for not wearing seatbelts despite the vehicle having the same.

The drive which was going to start on November 10 has been delayed as the traffic police are facing opposition from several stakeholders in following the directions issued by the State Government.

Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said discussions are still going on with the stakeholders and the senior officers about their queries because of which they have “postponed the drive for a short period.”

Mumbai Taximen’s union had recently written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), requesting to extend the time limit to implement the mandate for wearing seatbelts by all motor car passengers up to Dec 31, 2022.

In the letter, the union leader, AL Quadros stated, “Many taxi operators have removed the seat belts. The seat belts are not available in the market and we have requested the car manufacturers to supply the seat belts, to get the same fitted on the vehicles.”

Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) chairman Nitin Dossa said that the traffic police had no option but to postpone the drive as cars manufactured before 1994 do not have the provision of seatbelts and many do not have the bar in the middle rear seat even today.

“The vintage cars do not have seatbelts at all and all these vehicles should be exempted from the drive. Moreover, the garage mechanics are not the authorised persons to install seat belts. Only the manufacturers are allowed to do that,” he added.

The traffic police, on October 14, issued a notification alerting the vehicle owners that from November 1, they would start penalising passengers by issuing e-challans of 200 for not wearing seatbelts if they were caught without wearing seat belts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out