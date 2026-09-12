Jalna, Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday announced that he and his supporters would start an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from September 19 for Maratha quota in jobs and education, the stir coming amid the heavily-patronised Ganpati festivities from September 14 to 25. Maratha quota: Jarange announces indefinite stir in Mumbai's Azad Maidan from Sep 19

He will begin his march towards Mumbai from September 15, Jarange said at a press conference in Antarwali Sarati as his stir here entered the 15th day.

The protesters marching towards Mumbai will halt in Patoda in Beed on September 15, Srigonda in Ahilyanagar district the next day, Hadapsar in Pune district on September 17, Khopoli in Raigad district on September 18, before camping in Khoparkhairane in Navi Mumbai and proceeding to the metropolis, he said.

The protesters would cover around 100 kilometres each day before reaching their designated halting points, Jarange said, adding the indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai would begin at 10 am on September 19.

"We have to continue the agitation peacefully until we return from Mumbai with reservation for our community. No one should resort to stone-pelting or arson. Vehicles should be driven properly and everyone should follow the code of conduct. We want to protest through democratic means and secure our rightful demand," Jarange said.

He appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to not create hurdles for the protesters.

"Fadnavis should not stop the Maratha community and I believe he will not do that. If police try to stop us with barricades, agitators should stop there and sit on the roads but should not touch the barricades. They should find an alternative route and reach the agitation site," Jarange said.

If protesters are stopped, then the responsibility for such actions will be on Fadnavis, Jarange added.

Accusing the state government of not implementing gazette-related demands and failure in issuing caste certificates based on 58 lakh Kunbi records, he said, "We will take this issue to Mumbai. This is the final fight and not a single Maratha should remain at home."

Women who wish to participate in the agitation should join after the Mahalaxmi festival by making peaceful visits to the residences of Amruta Fadnavis, wife of CM Fadnavis, and Lata Shinde, wife of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and hold traditional 'haldi-kumkum' programmes to convey their demand for reservation, Jarange said.

Jarange's hunger strike in Mumbai in August-September last year had brought parts of the city, including those around the sprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus , to a standstill.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to pass any urgent order on a petition seeking to stop his fresh protest in the state capital. The court said every person has the right to protest and no restraining order can be issued merely on the apprehension of law and order trouble.

Among Jarange's main demands is that a Government Resolution be issued allowing Marathas to claim reservation available to the Kunbi community in the Other Backward Classes segment on the back of old records and gazette documents.

This, however, is vehemently opposed by OBC groups who believe their share of benefits will be affected.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.