Maratha reservation: State asks Centre to amend Constitution to restore state powers

Responding to the fresh verdict of the Supreme Court (SC), the state government and Maratha outfits have demanded that the Centre should amend the Constitution to restore state powers and remove the 50% cap on the reservation.

Public works minister and head of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation said, “This has been a shocking ruling by the court. It has been reiterated that the powers to give the reservation are with the Centre. The Central government now needs to amend the Constitution to restore the state powers and also to do away with the 50% cap on the reservation. We do not want to politicise the issue and want all the political parties to join hands in the interest of the reservation. The Centre should take a call on it, in the ensuing monsoon session of the Parliament.”

Vinod Patil, one of the petitioners for the Maratha reservation said that the state and Central governments need to have their own laws. “The SC has reiterated on its stands that there is no need to review its earlier verdict related to 102nd Constitutional amendment. This also means that the Centre has the power to give reservation to any community based on backwardness. The state and Central governments can take a clear stand with due deliberation in this issue and enact their own laws,” he said.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrakant Patil said, “We will request the Centre to clarify its stand on the reservation in the Parliament, but the state government should comply with its duties related to restoration of the reservation. The SC had clearly stated that the President can order the state to enact a law for the reservation. The state government should complete the process required for it by collating the required data through backward classes commission.”

Leader of Opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar said, “The Central government clarified its stand by filing review petition that it did not intend to take away the powers of the state governments to give reservation based on backwardness. I have not read the SC’s fresh verdict, but I am sure the Centre will take all steps required in the interest of reservation. Not only the petition related to the Maratha reservation but also the petition by few other states are pending before the Apex court. A collective view needs to be taken in that context. BJP will do everything required to restore the Maratha reservation.”

Reacting to the development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the Central government will have to make the Constitutional amendment and if not, then it would prove that they are against the Maratha community. “We have been saying the same that the matter is in the hands of the Central government, post the SC judgment against Maratha reservation. The Centre will have to make an amendment in the Constitution to give the states their rights back to provide reservation to a socially and educationally backward community. If the Centre did not do this, then it will prove that they are against Maratha reservation,” said Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of NCP and minority affairs minister.