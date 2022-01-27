Marathi author, activist Anil Awachat passes away

MUMBAI: Marathi author and social activist Anil Awachat, better known as Baba, died on Thursday. He was 78. Awachat was the founder-director of the Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre in Pune and associated with several social causes.

Awachat recently had a fall and fractured his femur. He was hospitalised and operated upon. “Awachat never fully recovered after the surgery and the family decided for the least invasive treatment and brought him home. He breathed his last with all his family and his people near him...,” said Anand Nadkarni, chairman, Muktangan Trust.

Awachat is survived by his daughters Mukta Puntambekar and Yashoda. He was from Otur and the eldest of eight brothers. His father wished him to become a doctor.

Known for his books including Purnia, Awachat regularly wrote for Marathi magazines and other publications. He also had a stint as a journalist and was known for his reportage.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled Awachat’s death.

Thackeray said Awachat was a classic example of creating social work through literature and journalism. “It is painful to have him no more with us.”

Koshyari tweeted, “The news of the demise of social worker and founder of ‘Muktangan’ Dr Anil Awachat is saddening. Dr Awachat was an acclaimed writer and journalist who devoted his life to the cause of social transformation through ‘Muktangan’.” He added Awachat saved precious lives and their families by showing them the path of de-addiction. “Through his writings & lectures, he brought to fore the problems of poor & most neglected sections of society. Continuing his unfinished work will be a tribute to the late Dr Awachat.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said a multifaceted personality, Awachat lived life to the fullest. “He contributed to the society as a medical expert, journalist, author, painter, sculptor, and social activist and his departure is a big loss to the social, literary, and cultural sphere of the society.”

