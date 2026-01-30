Masks on a cricket field expose the reality of city’s air pollution

Mumbai: On the first day of the Ranji Trophy match at the MCA’s Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy in BKC on Thursday, there was a tad too much of Delhi. Not only were they Mumbai’s opponents on the field but it seemed as if they had brought some of Delhi’s poor air to city as well. Sarfaraz Khan wears a mask while fielding on the first day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy on Thursday. With the ground situated in a commercial hub and the air getting dusty due to construction work around the complex, many Mumbai players resorted to mask.- Photo by Prakash Parsekar

In an unusual sight on a cricket ground – or any professional sporting arena, for that matter –some Mumbai players could be seen fielding with a mask on. And once again, while the Central Pollution Control Board data should the AQI (air quality index) to be ‘satisfactory’ on ground it felt much worse. Construction work on a new building site adjacent to the MCA-BKC ground carried dust to the playing arena.

At least three Mumbai players were spotted putting on masks at various points for a brief period during the third session’s play in the evening. They included Sarfaraz Khan, who has played six Tests for India, his younger brother Musheer Khan and spinner Himanshu Singh.

“There wasn’t any banter (about wearing the masks), but the new construction work is being carried out here. And because of that, the players were feeling the pollution and having issues in breathing. So, they put those on,” Mumbai fast bowler Mohit Avasthi, who picked up five wickets on the day, said about some of his teammates wearing masks.

Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan, who scored a century, said neither the construction work nor the deteriorating air was a distraction for him once he stepped on the field.

This is the first Ranji Trophy match held in the city in the last couple of months, when rising air pollution and persistent construction work that often causes it, have come under the scanner.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court too expressed its displeasure at the civic body’s inability to act on containing pollution. The court constituted a high-powered committee to supervise compliance with the court’s directions on air pollution mitigation.

Cricketers sporting masks on the field is a rare sight, although not unprecedented. In a famous 2017 Test between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi, play was suspended for a while due to poor air quality which led the Sri Lankan players to wear masks on the field.

Players pay tribute to Ajit Pawar

Earlier, before the start of play, a moment of silence was observed by the players of both teams and match officials to pay tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.