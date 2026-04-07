MUMBAI: A 62-year-old businessman from Shivaji Park was allegedly tied up and robbed of ₹9,000 cash, two watches and other valuables by a masseur and his aides on Saturday. He managed to untie himself and approached the police the next morning. Masseur, aides tie up, rob Shivaji park businessman

According to the police, the complainant, Mahesh Kotecha, lives with family in Shivaji Park and was acquainted with one Hitesh Thakur, who had earlier provided him massage services at home. A few days ago, Kotecha began receiving messages from one Vikas Choudhary, who said he had obtained his number through Thakur and offered massage services.

“On Saturday night, Kotecha called Choudhary to his residence for a massage. After giving a massage for some time, the complainant went to washroom and Choudhary allegedly locked him inside. He then called two of his associates to the house,” said a police officer.

When Kotecha raised an alarm, the accused opened the washroom door. “When the complainant again slept on the bed for a massage, the three accused allegedly tied him up and assaulted him. They took ₹9000 cash, two watches and a mobile phone and fled,” the officer added.

The complainant managed to untie himself early Sunday morning and approached Shivaji Park police station, where a case was registered under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 127 (wrongful confinement) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police later traced the accused to Kherwadi in Bandra and detained Vikas Choudhary, 19, Vivek Thakur, 19, and a 17-year-old minor. The two adult accused were produced before a magistrate’s court, while the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.