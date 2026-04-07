Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Masseur, aides tie up, rob Shivaji park businessman

    The businessman managed to untie himself by the next morning and approached the police, the police said

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 4:54 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A 62-year-old businessman from Shivaji Park was allegedly tied up and robbed of 9,000 cash, two watches and other valuables by a masseur and his aides on Saturday. He managed to untie himself and approached the police the next morning.

    Masseur, aides tie up, rob Shivaji park businessman
    Masseur, aides tie up, rob Shivaji park businessman

    According to the police, the complainant, Mahesh Kotecha, lives with family in Shivaji Park and was acquainted with one Hitesh Thakur, who had earlier provided him massage services at home. A few days ago, Kotecha began receiving messages from one Vikas Choudhary, who said he had obtained his number through Thakur and offered massage services.

    “On Saturday night, Kotecha called Choudhary to his residence for a massage. After giving a massage for some time, the complainant went to washroom and Choudhary allegedly locked him inside. He then called two of his associates to the house,” said a police officer.

    When Kotecha raised an alarm, the accused opened the washroom door. “When the complainant again slept on the bed for a massage, the three accused allegedly tied him up and assaulted him. They took 9000 cash, two watches and a mobile phone and fled,” the officer added.

    The complainant managed to untie himself early Sunday morning and approached Shivaji Park police station, where a case was registered under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 127 (wrongful confinement) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    Police later traced the accused to Kherwadi in Bandra and detained Vikas Choudhary, 19, Vivek Thakur, 19, and a 17-year-old minor. The two adult accused were produced before a magistrate’s court, while the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Masseur, Aides Tie Up, Rob Shivaji Park Businessman
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes