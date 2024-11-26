MUMBAI: A devastating fire broke out on Tuesday evening on the 15th floor of Vertex Housing Complex in Kalyan’s Adharwadi area, quickly spreading to the 16th floor and partially affecting apartments on the 14th floor. The blaze caused significant damage, leaving several apartments charred. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)’s fire brigade rushed to the scene but faced challenges due to the fire’s height and difficulty in delivering high-pressure water. Massive fire erupts at Kalyan housing complex

Locals pointed out that despite valiant efforts by the firefighters using advanced equipment, the fire intensified further, causing explosions in several gas cylinders within the affected apartments. Residents from the building hurried down via the staircases to safety while the few who could not were evacuated by the fire brigade. However, the fire-fighting operation encountered technical setbacks, including the malfunctioning of a high-pressure water vehicle, leading to additional support being called in from the Thane Municipal Corporation and Badlapur Municipal Council.

A total of five fire engines, water tankers and ambulances were deployed at the site. The authorities also used drones to assess the situation and confirm whether anyone was trapped inside. Preliminary reports suggest no casualties, although the financial losses are extensive.

“Our fire tender reached the spot on time and we realised that we had to use a turntable ladder,” said KDMC commissioner Indurani Jakhar. “We have one turntable ladder and there was a problem with a hydraulic pump. Hence we asked the Thane and Kulgaon Badlapur fire brigades to help us. They reached by 8.15 pm and helped us with the cooling operations.” KDMC sources said that a second turntable ladder had been ordered in the aftermath of the fire.

KDMC officers said that five flats were affected, of which one flat had little children in it and the second had senior citizens. “We evacuated all of them by 7.30 pm,” said an officer. “The KDMC’s senior officers were alerted at 6.30 pm. Our fire officers used water from the overhead tank to douse the fire. We believe the fire started because of a short circuit.”

The KDMC officer added that the building had a firefighting system but the maintenance staff did not know how to operate it.