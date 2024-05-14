Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders launches electric boats in Mumbai, celebrates 250 years

Mumbai is set to welcome two electric boats, the first of their kind in the city, for travel from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai, Elephanta Caves, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The boats were commissioned by Union Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Tuesday as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) celebrated its 250th anniversary. The boats were commissioned by Union Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. HT Photo

The Defence Secretary also commissioned a Solar Electric Hybrid boat with a top speed of 11 knots, designed and co-developed with indigenous technology partners. The running cost of the electric boat is almost one-tenth of a diesel boat and has significantly lower maintenance costs.

Additionally, a 24-passenger Fuel Cell Electric Ferry named "SUCHI" was commissioned by the Defence Secretary. "Its advanced technology has zero emissions and low acoustic signatures, leading to cleaner waterways and contributing to environmental conservation," said the MDL spokesperson.

Sohel Kazani, founder and managing partner of Bharat Freight Group, the operator of these boats, stated that MDL has been working and guiding them in the development of fully electric and luxury-class passenger boats. The final delivery is expected by the end of this month, with operations commencing in June, subject to Maharashtra Maritime Board approval. During the monsoon season, the boats will operate from Navi Mumbai to the Domestic Terminal at Ferry Wharf, Elephanta, and JNPA.

To mark its 250th anniversary, MDL organised a series of events, including the inclusion of adjacent land acquired from Mumbai Port Authority, the launch of a prototype indigenous midget submarine named 'Arowana', the commissioning of the Solar Electric Hybrid boat, the release of MDL's commemorative coin, and a daylong technical seminar.

Giridhar Aramane, the chief guest at the event, congratulated MDL, stating, "MDL is a precious jewel in the crown of India and has contributed immensely in building capacities for naval and commercial purposes. MDL is the biggest shipyard in the country, contributing most to the assets of the Indian Navy."

MDL's history dates back to 1774 when a small dry dock was constructed in Mazgaon, Mumbai, to service ships of the British East India Company. Over the next 250 years, the dock developed into the massive conglomerate known today as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. In 1960, the Government of India took over the yard to further its warship development programme and incorporated it as a PSU under the Ministry of Defence.

From the initial order for building six Leander-class frigates under a transfer of technology from the British Admiralty to the sophisticated destroyers and submarines currently on order, the yard has come a long way. MDL is now the premier and lead warship building yard in the country, producing sophisticated world-class warships and other commercial crafts, including stealth frigates, destroyers, and submarines for the Indian Navy.