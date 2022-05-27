MBVV cops return from Prague with accused wanted in 2003 US model murder
Thane: A four-member police team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) returned from Prague with Vipul Patel, who was extradited for allegedly murdering a US-based model in 2003.
The accused will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday, said Sr PI Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station. Hazare was a part of the team that flew to Prague.
Patel is a key accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) a US-based model in February 2003. Her fiancee Pragnesh Desai had allegedly hired three Patel and two others -- Altaf Gafoor Patel and Farooq Banarasi -- for killing Swiderski.
The trio strangulated the woman and dumped her body near a hotel on the Kashimira highway. Desai had given ₹30 lakh to Patel for the murder.
On February 8, 2003, Leona and Desai arrived from the US at Mumbai airport and they were subsequently kidnapped by the trio, as planned by Desai.
“It was later revealed that Desai murdered Swiderski as she had taken a $1 million insurance policy and Desai murdered her to claim her policy,” said Hazare.
In 2003, the four accused were acquitted by the Thane court for lack of evidence.
Later, in 2004, the state approached the high court against the acquittal.
After Desai and Patel failed to appear before the HC, the court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) and Desai was arrested from Baroda on March 9 2021, while Patel fled to Prague, said Hazare.
Meanwhile, the CID, Pune, through the Union External Affairs Ministry approached Interpol, New Delhi, and a red corner notice was issued for Patel eventually in February 2022, Patel was held in Prague, the Czech Republic, by Interpol.
Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra's Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors.
BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar's Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
More than 5330 families reside in dangerous buildings: NMMC survey
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of 514 buildings that have been declared as dangerous in the city. According to the statistics available with NMMC, 350 are commercial properties and 5,330 families residing in the 'extremely dangerous' category buildings. Among the 514 dangerous buildings, the maximum number of 197 notices have been given to buildings from Vashi ward followed by 109 buildings in Belapur.
MC conducts anti encroachment drives in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city on Friday. Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain also accompanied the teams in congested markets of Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk etc and warned the shopkeepers and vendors of strict legal action if they encroached upon the road portion again. Jain said the drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days.
2,200 get offer letter at mega job fair in Ludhiana
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, in collaboration with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking, organised a mega job fair on Friday. Over 100 companies interviewed candidates for over 3,000 positions such as welder, helper, fitter, turner, machinist, computer numerical control /vertical machining center operator, electrician, computer operator, documentation assistant, assistant accountant, admin executive, digital marketing executive, HR manager/assistant. Around 4,000 candidates participated, whereas, around 2,200 candidates were selected by the companies.
