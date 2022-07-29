Medical students evacuated from Ukraine can appear for graduate exam: NMC
Mumbai: Recently graduated Indian students pursuing medicine in foreign countries, and currently stuck in India either due to Covid or the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be allowed to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) this year. This decision was approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and a circular on the same was released on Friday.
“Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medicine course (due to Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war had to leave their foreign medical institutes and return to India) and have subsequently completed their studies (and) have been granted a certificate of completion of course/degree on or before June 30, shall be permitted to appear in FMGE,” states the circular dated July 28.
Upon qualifying for the FMG examination, such foreign medical graduates will be required to undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years. “This is being done to make up for the loss of physical training by such students who could not physically be present during the UG medicine course in the foreign institute, as well as to familiarise such students with practise of medicine under Indian conditions,” states the circular.
It further states that foreign medical graduates will be eligible for registration in India only after completion of CRMI. NMC has also clarified that this is a “one-time only” exception to their rule.
This move comes as medical students from various foreign universities, including those from China, Russia, and Ukraine are currently stuck in India, with no hopes of getting back to their universities in the near future. While students welcome the move to allow them to appear for FMGE, many feel this is not a solution.
“The fact that we will have to intern for two years instead of the mandatory one year means we waste an extra year. Anyway, we have been stuck with online classes, and now while this move to allow us to appear for FMGE is a positive one, many might prefer going back to China and completing our internship,” said Dr Shahroz Khan Sherry, who recently graduated from Nantong Medical University.
An unprecedented scramble to meet record Tricolour demand
Harried and Abdul Gaffar Ansari's' voice hoarse, he staves off order after order. The owner of one of Delhi's oldest flag-making units, Ansari has a battle-hardened business but since plans were announced for a campaign to encourage every household in India to put up the Tricolour this Independence Day, the 71-year-old is struggling to meet an unprecedented demand. Among the recent orders he turned down was one for nine million flags.
-
Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police's special task force nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar's associate. SP of Haryana STF, Sumit Kumar, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
-
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
-
International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said.
-
Money laundering: Delhi court pulls up ED for wrongly linking Jain to accused firms
A Delhi court on Friday pulled up the enforcement directorate for wrongly associating Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain to four companies that were booked in a money laundering case and noted that “he was neither the director nor associated with any of them”. The court added that there is prima facie evidence on record to make out a case against the accused.
