NAGPUR: Two people were killed and four others injured, two of them grievously, after a beggar who is purportedly mentally challenged, attacked a row of people who were sleeping in Nagpur Railway Station in the early hours of Monday. Mentally unstable man goes on killing spree at Nagpur rly stn

According to Nagpur Railway Police superintendent Akshay Shinde, the seriously injured are being treated at the government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. One of the deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Ganesh Kumar D from Tamil Nadu.

The act was captured on CCTV set up inside the railway station.

Shinde said, at around 3:20 am, the 45-year-man, who suffers from mental disability and is known to beg for a living at the station, had an altercation with a group of passengers on platform number 7, and vented his anger on the line people who were sleeping. The CCTV footage shows the man brutally attacking the victims with a heavy wooden plank.

He is a resident of Haidarpur, in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that the man, who has been living on the premises of the railway station, has been known to pick quarrels with people frequently. On Monday morning, he had picked a fight with a group of beggars before quarrelling with the passengers.

After the assault, he fled the scene. The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel laid a trap and combed the station, and eventually found him on the station’s premises. Shinde said he confessed to his crime on interrogation after which he was arrested. Further investigations are on, he added.

One of the eyewitnesses, Dinesh Hiralal Meshram, said the accused, dressed in a white shirt, used a heavy wooden plank to strike the victims on their heads and chests. One person died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.