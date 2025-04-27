Metro 2A, 7 stations, pillars to be leased out to augment revenue

MUMBAI: To generate higher revenues, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) plans to commercialise 73,000 sq feet spread across 30 metro stations on Lines 2A and 7, including the pillars of these elevated metro corridors, that might otherwise be encroached by banners and posters. This is part of their plans to explore non-fare box revenue (NFBR). Mumbai, India - June 29, 2021:--------------------in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Sources said there is ample unused space at the metro stations on the Andheri (W)-Dahisar-Gundavali route of Metro-2A and 7, which can be used to set up restaurants and retail shops. Additionally, the pillars along the 20-km route of the two metro corridors can have advertising boards and kiosks, instead of having unauthorised posters pasted on them. Sources also said they are thinking of production shoot rentals at stations and depots, event based promotional activities in some places, like the 12,000 sq feet at the Andheri (W) station.

“These spaces will not hinder public movement and have the potential to generate revenue. We are actively exploring other monetizing opportunities as well,” said sources.

According to officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which established the MMMOCL to oversee metro lines operations, in 2024-25, they earned close to ₹121.72 crore from non-fare box sources. This was an 186% surge from the ₹42.50 crore in 2023-24. This was achieved by allowing companies to install optical fibre cables, advertisements in trains and stations, retail spaces, station naming and branding etc.

Meanwhile, 2.60 lakh daily passengers using the two metro lines have added ₹170 crore through ticketing fares in 2024-25, pointing to a 15.6% jump from the ₹147 crore in 2023-24. The ridership on these two metro lines crossed the 15-crore mark last month since its phase-wise inception in April 2022.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “This remarkable revenue achievement was made possible through a well-orchestrated non-fare box revenue strategy, enabled by strong state government backing. We surpassed our ₹200 crore income goal, all while keeping metro fares affordable for the people.”