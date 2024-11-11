Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, Mumbai Metro Line 3 experienced its first major technical glitch on Saturday evening, causing a train travelling from Sahar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to halt abruptly in the tunnel. The incident left commuters, including young children and senior citizens, stranded between two stations in the underground Aarey-BKC corridor. Metro Line 3 faces first technical glitch; passengers stranded for hours

The breakdown occurred around 7.30 pm between the Sahar and T1 stations, and anxious passengers quickly took to social media to share their distress. One commuter’s post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:10 pm described the harrowing experience: “In Metro Line 3, we are stuck for the last 1 hour from Marol in between T1 station. Babies are crying, staff is not giving a proper response, we have senior citizens with us.”

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) issued a public statement nearly 22 hours after the incident, at 5:57 pm on Sunday. The statement confirmed the brief interruption, mentioning that the technical issue was identified and rectified promptly, enabling the train to be brought to T1 station within 20 minutes of the incident. Passengers were provided with an alternate train to continue their journey, and normal services were restored shortly thereafter.

However, MMRCL’s response lacked specific details about the nature of the technical issue, prompting frustration among some commuters who voiced concerns over the delay in communication and clarity. In their statement, MMRCL thanked passengers for their patience, reiterating their commitment to a safe and efficient travel experience for the city’s metro commuters.

This disruption marks the first major technical challenge for the newly inaugurated Line 3, an important underground link in Mumbai’s transit network. As the metro line gains traction, the authorities face heightened expectations for timely updates and seamless service management.