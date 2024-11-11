Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Metro Line 3 faces first technical glitch; passengers stranded for hours

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 11, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Mumbai Metro Line 3 faced a major glitch, stranding commuters for hours. MMRCL addressed the issue after a delay, but details remain unclear.

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, Mumbai Metro Line 3 experienced its first major technical glitch on Saturday evening, causing a train travelling from Sahar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to halt abruptly in the tunnel. The incident left commuters, including young children and senior citizens, stranded between two stations in the underground Aarey-BKC corridor.

Metro Line 3 faces first technical glitch; passengers stranded for hours
Metro Line 3 faces first technical glitch; passengers stranded for hours

The breakdown occurred around 7.30 pm between the Sahar and T1 stations, and anxious passengers quickly took to social media to share their distress. One commuter’s post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:10 pm described the harrowing experience: “In Metro Line 3, we are stuck for the last 1 hour from Marol in between T1 station. Babies are crying, staff is not giving a proper response, we have senior citizens with us.”

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) issued a public statement nearly 22 hours after the incident, at 5:57 pm on Sunday. The statement confirmed the brief interruption, mentioning that the technical issue was identified and rectified promptly, enabling the train to be brought to T1 station within 20 minutes of the incident. Passengers were provided with an alternate train to continue their journey, and normal services were restored shortly thereafter.

However, MMRCL’s response lacked specific details about the nature of the technical issue, prompting frustration among some commuters who voiced concerns over the delay in communication and clarity. In their statement, MMRCL thanked passengers for their patience, reiterating their commitment to a safe and efficient travel experience for the city’s metro commuters.

This disruption marks the first major technical challenge for the newly inaugurated Line 3, an important underground link in Mumbai’s transit network. As the metro line gains traction, the authorities face heightened expectations for timely updates and seamless service management.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //