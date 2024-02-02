Metro ridership in Navi Mumbai touches one million in 2.5 months, generates 2.55-cr in revenues

Navi Mumbai: Having waited for years for it to start, Navi Mumbai residents are lapping up the metro service commissioned in mid-November last year. Almost a million passengers have taken a ride in the metro in just 2.5 months now, yielding a revenue of over ₹2.55 crore during this period. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 17, 2023:Commuters board Metro rail from Belapur Metro Station, after Line no. 1 from Belapur to Pendhar was opened for public at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 17, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The bhoomipujan for the metro project was conducted in 2011 by the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and work on it began in 2012 with plans to commission the 11.1 km stretch from Belapur to Pendhar with 11 stations in 2014. However, after delays and several missed deadlines, the project was finally completed in 2023. The commissioning was again delayed due to the lack of availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration. Following persistent demands, it was eventually commissioned sans an official inauguration on November 17 last year on chief minister Eknath Shinde’s instructions. The service was officially ‘dedicated’ to people by the PM on January 12 during the inauguration programme of Atal Setu MTHL.

It didn’t take long for the residents to flock to the metro stations to start using the service. In fact, it has also become a tourist attraction for many. 2.23 lakh passengers took the metro in the first two weeks of its commissioning, thereby generating ₹57.52 lakh in ticket earnings in November. December witnessed a surge with 3.77 lakh passengers paying ₹1.06 cr for the metro tickets. The numbers dropped slightly in January with 3.35 lakh passengers travelling, resulting in a revenue of ₹91.72 lakh. The figures are expected to increase taking into account the final couple of days of January, according to officials.

“Navi Mumbai Metro service has received excellent response from day one. In all 9,34,728 passengers have travelled in the Navi Mumbai metro service from November 17 when it was commissioned to January end. The total revenue generated has been ₹2,55,02,177,” said CIDCO public relations officer Priya Ratambe. The metro operates 65 up and 65 down services daily from 6 am to 10 pm. “There is a metro rail service every 15 minutes. We are confident that the passenger traffic will further increase in the coming months,” she added.

The regular office goers and local residents say they are pleased with the service which has reduced their travelling hassles and families take joy rides on the weekends. Mahesh Patil, 42, a resident of Taloja said, “It has become so convenient now for me to travel to Mumbai for work. Earlier I spent a lot on auto rickshaw fare to get to the highway bus stops or Kharghar railway station. Now I reach Belapur in no time and from there, I can take any bus or train to work.”

Yogesh Mhaske, 35, a resident of Kharghar said, “While I use the metro every day, on weekends I have to take my kids on a metro ride when we go to Central Park. It has become a norm now and I see several other parents doing the same as the children love to travel in the metro and enjoy the scenic route.”

The metro line has boosted real estate prices in the region. Said Chirag Shah, president-elect of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) – Raigad, “This service has improved the connectivity in the city. It has brought closer the areas that seemed far-flung so far earlier and many home buyers reluctant to move into their homes after purchasing flats in areas like Taloja are now moving into homes.”

He added, “There is an increased interest in properties in the region by prospective buyers. This was evident in the BANM property expo held in Vashi in December and we already have a lot of inquiries for properties from the region to be showcased at the property expo planned by CREDAI-BANM Raigad this week at Kamothe.”

Month-wise revenue and ridership

Month – Ridership – Revenue in ₹(Digital – Cash – Total)

November 2023 – 2,22,996 – 16,47,721 – 41,04,348 – 57,52,069

December 2023 – 3,76,810 – 34,76,866 – 71,01,393 – 1,05,78,259

January 2024 – 3,34,922 – 33,68,951 – 58,02,898 – 91,71,849

Total: 9,34,728 – 84,93,538 – 1,70,08,639 – 2,55,02,177

Metro fares

₹10 for 0 to 2 km

₹15 for 2 to 4 km

₹20 for 4 to 6 km

₹25 for 6 to 8 km

₹30 for 8 to 10 km

₹40 for distances beyond 10 km.