MUMBAI: With hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit pandals during the 10-day Ganeshotsav starting August 27, Mumbai Metro Lines 2A (yellow Line) from Dahisar East to DN Nagar and 7 (red line) connecting Dahisar East to Gundavali (Andheri East) will run late into the night and add more services to handle the festival rush. Metro to run late night for Ganpati: 12 extra services, last train at midnight

From August 27 to September 6, the Mumbai Metro One Operations and Control Limited (MMMOCL) will operate on a special timetable, adding 12 extra trips daily. The last trains will leave Andheri West (Line 2A) and Gundavali (Line 7) terminals at 12 midnight instead of the usual 11pm.

Officials said the move is aimed at easing late-night travel for hundreds of thousands of devotees visiting Ganpati pandals across the city. On August 21, metro ridership touched a record high of 3,34,000 passengers, with 73,044 using WhatsApp ticketing—the highest single-day figure so far. Paperless ticketing now accounts for nearly 67% of all sales.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said, “Ganesh Utsav is Mumbai’s most cherished celebration, with hundreds of thousands of devotees travelling late into the night to seek blessings. To support them, Metro Lines 2A and 7 will run till midnight from August 27 to September 6, instead of the usual 11pm.”

Meanwhile, a fare fixation committee has been set up to review ticket pricing for both lines.