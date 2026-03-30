Mumbai: The much-awaited Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority lottery for Mumbai homes opens for applications on Monday, offering 2,640 flats across the city and suburbs. MHADA housing lottery opens today; 2,640 flats on offer

A ‘Go Live’ event has been organised on Monday to formally launch the process. The online registration and application process will commence at 3pm on March 30 and continue till April 29 11.59pm, while the deadline for online payment of deposits is April 30.

The lottery covers a wider geography this year, with units available in both city and suburban locations, unlike previous years where it was limited to suburban locations. Homes are available in areas of Kannamwar Nagar (Vikhroli East), Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar (Goregaon West), Old Magathane (Borivali East), Gorai (Borivali West), Subhash Nagar (Chembur), Gandhi Nagar (Bandra), Pantnagar (Ghatkopar East), Girgaon, Wadala, Kopri (Powai), Mazgaon, Tunga (Powai), Lokmanya Nagar (Dadar), Pahadi (Goregaon West), Antop Hill (Wadala), etc.

Of the total units, 145 flats are earmarked for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 1,408 for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and 229 for the Higher Income Group (HIG).

The inventory includes 1,762 under-construction units by MHADA, apart from flats received from developers under redevelopment schemes. This comprises 371 flats under Development Control Rules 33(5), 188 under Development Control Rules 33(7), and 319 under both provisions. Additionally, 58 unsold flats from previous draws have been included.

As per the schedule, the draft list of applicants will be published on May 5, with objections accepted till May 8. The final list will be released on May 12, and the draw will be conducted on May 15.