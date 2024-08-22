Minister announces self-defence training for women in state ITIs

MUMBAI: Following the Badlapur incident, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, skill development and entrepreneurship minister, on Wednesday announced the introduction of self-defense training to young women in all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state from September 1. He also directed Mumbai suburban collector to ensure implementation of a list of necessary measures in schools and colleges for the safety of girl students. HT Image

According to a letter released by Lodha, all school premises, excluding washrooms, should be monitored by CCTV cameras. Installation, safety, and proper functioning of these cameras should be regularly checked by beat marshals or patrolling police teams.

It stated that female sanitation workers should be responsible for cleaning girls’ washrooms and a female staff member should be assigned to oversee the area outside the washrooms. The workers’ police verification must also be done. “It is also mandatory for a female staff member to be present in buses, taxis, and vans used for student transportation. The schools should facilitate self-defence training for girls with the help of local NGOs,” the letter stated.

In case of emergencies, students should be encouraged to report incidents to the 1098 helpline. The schools should put up posters with this information displayed prominently. They should also form a separate committee of female parents to meet monthly and discuss issues related to girls’ safety, it added.