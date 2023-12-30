Missing class 10 student found dead in Vasai East quarry

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old boy, who had been missing for the past two days, was found dead in a quarry in Vasai East on Friday morning, as confirmed by Waliv police. HT Image

The victim identified as Aryan Bohat, a Class 10 student, had left his house in Achole village, Nalasopara on Tuesday afternoon, informing his parents that he was going out with friends. Concern heightened when Aryan did not return home that evening, and his father, Surendra, discovered his mobile phone switched off. Unable to locate him with his friends, Surendra initiated a local search. “When Surendra did not find Aryan with his friends, he gathered the locals who searched the entire area and the places where Aryan frequented with his friends,” said a police officer from Waliv police station. Surendra then approached the Achole police and registered a missing case.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Friday at 9am, construction workers in the new Madhuvan area reported a body in the quarry pond to Waliv police. The fire brigade was summoned who fished out the body. When the police looked through the missing cases at the nearby police stations, they found the body matching the description of Bohat.

While initially registered as an accidental death, suspicions of foul play have led the police to investigate further. A police officer from Waliv police station said, “At present, the case looks like death due to drowning; however, we have sent the body for postmortem to find out whether Bohat had been murdered.” Call data records from Bohat’s phone are being examined to identify individuals with him before his demise.

“We are questioning Bohat’s friends to find out who was last seen with him, as he specifically told his parents that he was going out with friends. We aim to determine how he ended up in the Madhuvan quarry from his house,” added the officer.