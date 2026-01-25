MUMBAI: Construction of south Mumbai’s second metro corridor, and another underground route, has moved a step closer, with three companies submitting bids to provide consultancy services for Mumbai Metro Line 11 (Anik Depot to Gateway of India). MMRCL receives 3 bids to push for Metro 11’s construction in 2027

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has received bids from Systra MVA Consulting, Padeco and Oriental Consultants Global for interim consultancy work for the proposed 17.51-km line. One of the three will be selected in the coming weeks to undertake key preparatory work before construction begins.

According to an MMRCL official, the appointed consultant will be responsible for conducting geotechnical surveys, finalising the corridor alignment and station layouts, and preparing preliminary engineering designs and construction tender documents. The consultant will also be entrusted with planning traffic diversions, rehabilitation alternatives and muck disposal measures, all critical groundwork before excavation and tunnelling commence.

With the project expected to trigger road closures and diversions similar to those seen during Metro Line 3 construction, officials indicated that parts of south Mumbai could again witness disruption, especially in congested and heritage zones, though the affected locations will differ from previous projects.

An agency is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks, while construction is likely to begin about a year later, in the first half of 2027. The Maharashtra cabinet approved the project in September 2025 and the bid to appoint the consultant was floated in October 2025. The project is now awaiting final clearance from the Union Ministry of Urban Development.

The project cost is estimated at ₹23,487 crore and is likely to be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). While approving the project, the state government directed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) to contribute ₹2,411 crore and ₹804 crore respectively, citing improved connectivity in areas where these agencies function as planning authorities. The state government has also decided to contribute ₹3,137 crore.

A government resolution issued by the state urban development department stated that in case of cost escalation, local authorities have been directed to make additional funds available through revenue from floor space index (FSI), transit-oriented development (TOD), and non-government sources such as loans from financial institutions.

The state government has approved borrowing ₹12,163 crore as loan assistance. The remaining amount will be raised through the contributions to be provided by the state government, central government, MCGM and MbPA, along with interest-free subordinate debt raised against 50% of the total contribution of the state and central government.

Parallel to consultancy selection, the process to secure environmental and other statutory clearances will also begin. Once these approvals are in place, MMRCL will float construction tenders to appoint infrastructure firms to begin on-ground execution.

Metro Line 11 will initially operate with six-coach trains. A depot has been proposed at the Anik–Pratiksha Nagar BEST bus depot over 16 hectares.

The corridor will have 14 stations, 13 underground and one at-grade at Anik Depot, and will cut across key south Mumbai neighbourhoods including Wadala, Sewri, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), before terminating at Regal Cinema Junction near the Gateway of India.

The line is also expected to strengthen interchange connectivity with Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Ghatkopar–Thane–Kasarvadavli), the Aqua Line (Cuffe Parade–BKC–Aarey JVLR), the Monorail, and suburban railway stations such as Byculla and CSMT. Once operational, it is expected to offer commuters a quicker alternative to the crowded suburban local trains for travel between south Mumbai and the Thane corridor, including Ghodbunder Road.