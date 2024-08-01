 MMRDA moots tunnel, flyover to connect Thane and Bhayandar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MMRDA moots tunnel, flyover to connect Thane and Bhayandar

ByShashank Rao
Aug 01, 2024 06:06 AM IST

A dedicated road between Thane and Bhayandar will not only provide a direct connection between the suburbs, it will also go a long way in easing the traffic situation as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway (NH 48) connecting the two areas is in pitiable state, causing massive loss of manhours and mishaps

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) plans connect Thane with Bhayandar in the western suburbs via a 5.5-km long tunnel and a 9.8-km long elevated road. Estimated to cost around 69 crore, the projects are likely to be completed within 4.5 years once contracts are awarded and permissions are received.

HT Image
HT Image

A dedicated road between Thane and Bhayandar will not only provide a direct connection between the suburbs, it will also go a long way in easing the traffic situation as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway (NH 48) connecting the two areas is in pitiable state, causing massive loss of manhours and mishaps.

MMRDA officials said the new road would be established through two separate projects – a tunnel between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel in Thane Ghodbunder, where the terrain in hilly, followed by an elevated road between Fountain Hotel and Bhayandar which will completely bypass areas under the Mira Road-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

The tunnel, proposed to be built at a cost of 41 crore, would be 3.5km long and would have three lanes on either side, they said while the elevated road is expected to cost over 28 crore.

“Considering the presence of mangroves adjacent to the bay shore, we are proposing an eight-lane elevated road spanning 9.8 km. The highway will be connected with the proposed Versova-Bhayandar coastal road via an internal road,” said an official.

The plan to link Thane with Bhayander is separate from the proposed 11.8-km long tunnel connecting Thane and Borivali. The tunnel, whose foundation stone was laid by prime minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, will pass beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and its estimated cost is 16,600 crore.

“The total length of the tunnel is 11.8 km. It will reduce the transit distance between Thane and Borivali by 12 Km while saving about 1 hour in travel time,” said the official quoted earlier.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / MMRDA moots tunnel, flyover to connect Thane and Bhayandar
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On