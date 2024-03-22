MNS entry in Maha alliance on hold, Raj demands three LS seats

MUMBAI: Three days after the informal decision to induct the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) into the ruling alliance, the formal announcement was kept on hold on account of the uncertainty of the BJP vis-à-vis the benefits from the new partner and the possibility of a negative reaction from the BJP’s North Indian support base. The delay is also because of the ruling alliance ‘s proposal to the MNS to contest the elections on the Shiv Sena (Ekanath Shinde faction) symbol in order to keep both Marathi and North Indian voters intact. HT Image

The BJP’s state leaders are still assessing the reaction from their North Indian voters in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The party’s North Indian leaders on Thursday expressed their reservations on the alliance to the state leadership, which is expected to discuss the issue with the central leadership before a decision on seat-sharing within the alliance is taken.

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, another meeting was held in Mumbai on Thursday between chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Raj. The three leaders discussed the modalities of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. The other deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, did not attend the meeting that went on for more than one and a half hours.

The Raj Thackeray-led party is reportedly demanding three Lok Sabha seats while the ruling alliance has offered only one. The MNS is expected to get the Mumbai South constituency, where its senior leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, could be the candidate. According to BJP leaders, the ruling alliance has also proposed that the MNS contest the seat on the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)’s bow-and-arrow symbol. “This will help us avoid a division of Marathi votes and keep North Indian voters intact,” said a BJP leader. “But Raj Thackeray is unlikely to accept it. The central leadership has been briefed about what transpired in the meeting with Thackeray.”

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the final decision on seat-sharing was expected to be taken soon. “We have already announced our candidates for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The candidates for all other phases will be declared soon,” he stated.

Meanwhile, state BJP leaders held an online meeting with the central leadership, including Amit Shah and national president J P Nadda, to discuss the seat-sharing within the ruling alliance. Fadnavis reportedly discussed the ongoing infighting in various districts, including Solapur and Satara, over candidature. The leaders reportedly also discussed the negative reaction from the BJP’s North Indian leaders to the possibility of the MNS joining the alliance.

“More than the Lok Sabha, the BJP will have to pay a heavier price in the assembly and BMC elections,” said a North Indian BJP leader requesting anonymity. “The move (to induct Raj Thackeray) will have an impact on voting in North Indian states as well.”