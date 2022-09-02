MNS apologises, sacks functionary caught on camera slapping elderly woman
A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary Vinod Argile was arrested for slapping and shoving a senior citizen, the party removed him as the upavibhag adhyaksha or deputy division chief and tendered an apology.
A video of the incident occurred on August 28 at Kamathipura’s 8th lane has gone viral.
Prakash Devi, a chemist shop owner, objected to a bamboo pole being erected by MNS workers to display a poster, welcoming visitors to the local Ganpati mandal. Angered by this, Argile can be seen slapping the woman and then getting into a heated argument with her.
The 60-year-old woman filed a complaint on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of three MNS workers, including Argile. The incident invited criticism from political parties, including Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.
On Friday, MNS leader and former legislator Bala Nandgaonkar issued a written clarification apologising on behalf of the party. “The party has taken a very stern stand on it, and as part of this, Vinod Argile, the upavibhag adhyaksha in Kamathipura, has been terminated from his post,” he said, adding that the incident would be inquired into and action would be taken.
“The dignity of women and seniors must be maintained,” he said.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
