MNS apologises, sacks functionary caught on camera slapping elderly woman

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary Vinod Argile was arrested for slapping and shoving a senior citizen, the party removed him as the upavibhag adhyaksha or deputy division chief and tendered an apology.

A video of the incident occurred on August 28 at Kamathipura’s 8th lane has gone viral.

Prakash Devi, a chemist shop owner, objected to a bamboo pole being erected by MNS workers to display a poster, welcoming visitors to the local Ganpati mandal. Angered by this, Argile can be seen slapping the woman and then getting into a heated argument with her.

The 60-year-old woman filed a complaint on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of three MNS workers, including Argile. The incident invited criticism from political parties, including Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

On Friday, MNS leader and former legislator Bala Nandgaonkar issued a written clarification apologising on behalf of the party. “The party has taken a very stern stand on it, and as part of this, Vinod Argile, the upavibhag adhyaksha in Kamathipura, has been terminated from his post,” he said, adding that the incident would be inquired into and action would be taken.

“The dignity of women and seniors must be maintained,” he said.