MNS Vahtuk Sena members vandalise IPL bus, 5 arrested

Mumbai The Colaba police arrested five members of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena, transport wing of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), for allegedly damaging the bus of Delhi Capitals IPL team behind Taj Hotel on Tuesday night.

The luxury bus, which was vandalised, was to be used to ferry IPL players, police sources said. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, when some MNS Vahtuk Sena members vandalised the vehicle behind Taj Hotel and pasted MNS posters on the bus. Officials said that the MNS complained that the contract for the bus service was not given to local operators, but to a Delhi-based firm.

“Following a complaint by the parking attendant, the police arrested five persons including Vahtuk Sena’s vice president Prashant Gandhi, and another functionary Santosh Jadhav,” said senior inspector of Colaba police station Vijay Hatiskar. They have been booked under sections 143, 147, 149 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act.

IPL is set to begin by the end of this month. The matches will be played at stadiums in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai.