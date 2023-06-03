Dahisar police team attacked by villagers in Aurangabad

MUMBAI: A Dahisar police team was allegedly attacked by a mob in a village in Aurangabad where it had gone to arrest two suspects in connection with cheating during the recently held written exam for police recruitment. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the attack. HT Image

According to the police, the five-member team, comprising one assistant police inspector and four constables, was in the village to nab the two suspects linked to the cheating during the exam.

When the team took the duo into custody, the villagers prevented them from taking the two away. Some locals even came armed with axes.

“Constable Vinod Chitalkar was injured, while fending off some of the villagers. In the entire chaos, the suspects managed to give the police a slip. The policemen retracted from the village as the situation further aggravated,” an official said. Fortunately, he added, the injuries sustained by the constable were not grave in nature.

An official from Vaijapur police confirmed that 17 people have been booked. “The accused have been charged with section 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant to deter him from doing his job), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 224, 225 (obstructing lawful apprehension of another person), 341 (wrongful restraint), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code. Five of them have been arrested. We are looking for the others as well,” the officer said.

