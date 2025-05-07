Mock drills planned in 8 districts, largest in Cross Maidan

Mumbai: Following instructions from the Centre, the state government will hold mock drills in eight districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai at 4 pm on Wednesday. The drills have been planned in consultation with the union home secretary, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters on Tuesday. The police and RPF conducted rehearsals for the mock drill on Tuesday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“We can’t give more details on the drills,” Fadnavis said.

Anupkumar Singh, special secretary (home), said drills would be held at Mumbai – both in the city and the suburbs, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Thane and Nashik. Civil defence director Prabhat Kumar also said mock drills have been scheduled at various places in the coastal districts. Cross Maidan in Mumbai will host the largest such exercise, he said.

The drills would begin with civil defence establishments blowing sirens and citizens would be taught how to respond to a war or war-like situation, including finding safe houses, said Kumar.

“Our volunteers will participate in the mock drill and guide people on reducing damage and reaching hospitals. We want to prepare people for any eventuality,” Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Civil defence sources too said citizens will be sensitised to take cover in safe places and trained on how to act in case of a war. Hospitals will also be sensitised, they said.

In Mumbai, mock drills will be held at the Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Shivaji Park and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. The Tarapur Atomic Power station in Palghar district will also hold the drill. “We have made adequate preparations for the drill,” said police commissioner Deven Bharti.

In Thane, a mock drill will be held at Kalyan, said Thane collector Ashok Shingare. In Ratnagiri, drills are scheduled at the collectorate, the jetty and Rajapur, said collector M Devender Singh. “Officials from the fisheries department, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Customs and Coast Guard will participate in the drill,” he said.

Sindhudurg collector Anil Patil said the drill would involve a blackout and use of sirens.