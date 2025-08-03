‘Mockery of entire justice system’: Families of 7/11 blasts victims

Mumbai: Disappointment, anger and frustration were hard to miss on Monday in the voices of those whose lives were torn apart by the explosions that ripped through local trains in Mumbai on July 11, 2006. Many still live with painful memories of the day they lost loved ones in the serial blasts. The Bombay high court’s acquittal of all 12 accused on Monday left them wondering if justice was still achievable. The parents of Harshal Bhalerao, who died in the blasts, were disappointed with the verdict.

Among the 188 people killed in the blasts was 23-year-old Harshal Bhalerao, who worked at a private company in Andheri. His parents had been sitting at home, named “7/11 Harshal Smriti” in his memory, with their eyes glued to the TV since Monday morning, hoping the death sentences of the accused would be upheld. They were in for disappointment.

“We waited for justice for 19 years,” said Yashwant Bhalerao, Harshal’s father, who was livid after hearing the verdict. He claimed that the police had hastily arrested the accused to somehow show that they had completed the investigation. Due to this, proper evidence was not found, and as a result, all the terrorists were acquitted, he lamented.

Harshal’s mother, Saguna, teared up. “I was praying that Harshal would not be in that train. His phone was not working…My son will not be returned, but the terrorists should have been punished,” she said.

The voice of Anita Srivastava may sound familiar to commuters who travel through Malad railway station, where she works as a railway indicator announcer. She has been a Western Railway employee since 2007, a year after she lost her husband Abhinav in the blasts, after being offered the job on compassionate grounds. Her daughter was only two-and-a-half years old at the time. She is now a final-year BCom student.

“I don’t understand what to say or what to feel,” said Srivastava, after the high court’s decision. She remembers the fateful day like it was yesterday. “My husband Abhinav had taken up a new job in Lower Parel just 15 days before he died. He was on his way home,” added Srivastava, 47, a resident of Nallasopara. Abhinav was 28 years old when he died.

“So, if the accused who were in jail for so many years, those who had been given the death sentence didn’t do it, why were they in jail for so long?” she asked, puzzled.

Survivors of the blasts were also angry that after almost two decades, justice was nowhere in sight.

Rajesh Parekh’s father, Mahendra Parekh, now 80 years old, suffered severe shrapnel injuries in the explosions and suffers from a hearing impairment. Rajesh said, “It has been proven time and again and even today that there is no justice in the country. I have already made provisions for my children to settle abroad and will be taking my parents also soon,” said Rajesh, a resident of Kandivali who owns a business of aviation-related supplies.

Chartered accountant Ameet Shrawagi no longer hopes for justice. He lost his father, Mohan Shrawagi, in the blasts. The senior Shrawagi was killed on the local train he boarded in Bandra to go home to Goregaon in the evening on July 11, 2006.

“This is a mockery of the entire justice system. I’m feeling disgusted,” Ameet said. He said the 360-degree turn in the decisions of the trial court and the high court, 10 years apart, was hard to fathom. “The trial court sentences five to death and seven to life imprisonment; and 10 years later, the high court just lets them go scot free. It’s just unbelievable,” he said.

“This is justice denied,” said Bharat Khatod, also a chartered accountant, who was returning home to Ram Mandir from office on the fateful day, when his train compartment exploded at Matunga. After suffering injuries on the left side of his body and damage to his eardrums, he was in hospital for a long month, followed by two years in recovery. “There is no point in talking about the past. Although it was a setback for me and my family, I have recovered,” he said.