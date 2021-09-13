Moderate to heavy rain to continue in Mumbai and suburbs till Wednesday: IMD

Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Monday, with most monitoring stations in south Mumbai receiving between 20 to 40 mm rainfall and parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai receiving between 40 to 70 mm rain, as per weather department data.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observatory in Thane recorded the heaviest showers, touching 142 mm in the last 24 hours. IMD’s observatory in Santacruz, considered representative of the city, recorded 39 mm of rain in the same period.

As per IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai, “moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” is likely to continue for the next 48 hours.

The department said that the rains were the result of a favourable synoptic situation arising from an active monsoon trough running across the country from east to west, in close proximity to cyclonic circulations associated with low-pressure areas over Rajasthan and the Bay of Bengal. For the north Maharashtra coast, southwesterly winds of 35 to 40 kmph speed will prevail.

A spokesperson with the IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai said, “It will be a wet couple of days around Mumbai. As the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal moves inward, into Odisha, it will sustain the sporadic rains that the MMR region has been receiving. There may be chances of heavier rains in some parts of north Maharashtra on September 14. Please wait for IMD’s update later today for the official forecast.”