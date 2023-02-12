Modern slavery: Schemers make good of vacancies in care sector

London: Many ambitious Indians dream of studying overseas but there is a grim side to this aspiration, evidenced by the recent case of over 50 Indian students suspected to be victims of modern slavery in care centres in Wales. Brexit, immense work pressure and concerns over pay have led to a large number of vacancies in the care sector, giving space to opportunists to herd workers at vastly reduced rates.

Investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), a UK government agency that combats labour exploitation, has led to five people, all hailing from Kerala, being subject to slavery and trafficking risk orders by a court. The five, including a couple, got the vulnerable students to work in care homes in Wales in conditions akin to modern slavery.

Matthew Isaac and his wife Jinu Cherian started a recruitment agency called Alexa Care Solutions in May 2021, through which they recruited several of these students. The other accused Eldhose Cherian, Eldhose Kuriachan and Jacob Liju either work in care homes themselves or have family links with those who work there. All five are accused of perpetrating a ring of exploitation, which saw the victims being underpaid or in some cases having their wages withheld.

They are now debarred from contacting the victims or complainants, renting or subletting rooms controlled by them, arranging the travel into or outside the UK, and arranging transport or travel for anyone to work. These measures have been put in place to ensure that the victims are protected.

Martin Plimmer, GLAA senior investigating officer, said: “We are all aware that staffing levels have been a cause of concern in the care sector for some time, and have not been helped by the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, where labour shortages exist, there is an increased risk of opportunists using the situation for their own financial gain, usually at the expense of workers.” He added that the court order is crucial in restricting activities of the suspects who would otherwise commit slavery or trafficking offences.

Indians now constitute the highest number of international students who come to study in the UK, displacing Chinese students. After their studies, the international students are eligible for a two-year post study work visa. While a vast majority return to their home countries, many stay on given the increasing competition for all kinds of jobs which give both a UK work experience and salaries in pounds that offset the education loans. Students can also work at reduced hours while continuing their studies.

The Indian High Commission in London has appealed to students to approach them if they have been a victim of such practices. Student organisations too have offered help and assistance, saying they haven’t come across a situation as serious as this.

“This is completely unacceptable and horrifying. We urge any impacted students to contact us for any help required. Students should also report any such suspected incidents or if anyone is not following UK employment laws or forcing them into accepting illegal arrangements,” said Sanam Arora, founder and chairperson of NISAU, a body that works for the welfare of Indian students.

In this case, the Indian students were being exploited for over 14 months. The GLAA has pointed out that some students “always appeared to be hungry at work” and there were concerns about the appearance of several of them.

This sordid tale of exploitation has compromised the image of UK and Indian students. Tripti Maheswari, co-founder, Student Circus, which helps international students navigate the job market told HT: “This is shocking to happen at a time when Indians are the highest incoming students for the U.K. What saddens me more is the accused are from India, exploiting fellow Indians. Given UK’s biggest recession right now and the high cost of living, students are struggling to find work and become easy targets amidst labour crisis. There should be more accountability on the agents and universities who need to educate students about their rights.”

A recent report in the British media underscored that Indians are the third largest group of migrants who entered the UK in January 2023 by crossing the Channel in small boats – many among them students. Using this mode of transport makes them eligible to pay domestic fees for university education which is way lower than the international fees.

Usually, individuals fleeing war and political persecution take this route of entering the UK, but the recent statistics of Indian nationals doing the same has come as a surprise.

UK courts have regularly witnessed cases of modern slavery from the staff members of diplomats or high net worth individuals hailing from the Middle East and Africa, or from economic migrants who are exploited because they do not have the right to live in the UK. Such large scale exploitation of Indian students was unheard of, but the larger question is whether these instances involving, presumably, those from the lower-middle and middle-class, complement the statistics of over 225,000 rich Indians renouncing their citizenships in 2022.