‘Modi became PM out of a divine arrangement’: Maha guv

MUMBAI: BJP politicians and the writer of a congratulatory tome titled ‘Modi’s Mission’ outdid one another in heaping fulsome praise on PM Narendra Modi at the book’s release at Raj Bhavan on Friday. Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat’s statement—that Modi became prime minister of India “out of a divine arrangement”—was the most lavish but the other attendees were not far behind. The book release was attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde and Ram Shinde, chairperson of the legislative council.

Quoting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, ‘Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya’, which speaks about a divine intervention whenever the need arises, Devvrat said, “Narendra Modi is not just the prime minister of India but an idea, a spiritual power, an inspiration, the pride of the nation. A personality like him comes from divine arrangement.”

The governor said that common people followed the system but great men created their own path and new systems which people followed. “Modi did the same thing,” he gushed. “It was a divine arrangement that after becoming prime minister, Modi abrogated Article 370 and also built the Ram temple, which were considered impossible feats. This is not possible for anyone else but he did it so easily as he is a person with no self-interest and has only the mission of public welfare.”

Devvrat added that Modi had earned power and the respect of the world. “Russia and Ukraine stopped the war for some time to give safe passage to Indian students on just one phone call from Modi,” he claimed. “Every Indian should feel proud that Modi was born in India.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Modi had laid the foundation for a developed India by 2047 and no one could stop it. “PM Modi is not just another prime minister but a leader who shaped India in the 21st century,” he rhapsodised. “Modi transformed a tax-avoiding society into a tax-compliant society. He laid the foundation for developed India 2047. He has ensured respect for institutional systems like the judiciary, and we can hope that judicial reforms will be done soon.”

Dy CM Eknath Shinde in his speech suggested that a chapter from the book be included in school syllabi so that students could “get inspiration from the life of PM Modi”.

The author of the book, Berjis Desai, said that the 20th century was known for Mahatma Gandhi and the 21st century would be known for Narendra Modi. “50 years from now, Modi and Gandhi will be mentioned in the same breath, and Modi will hold a place in the history of modern India,” he said.