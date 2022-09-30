Monsoon claimed 337 lives in Maharashtra this year

Mumbai: The ongoing monsoon has so far claimed 337 lives across the state, with 20% or around 70 victims to lightning. A large number of lightning cases were reported in central and north Maharashtra.

Most deaths, 192, were reported from the 11 districts of Vidarbha, with Nagpur (35) reporting the highest number of fatalities. Eight districts in Marathwada registered 61 deaths, while 41 people died in north Maharashtra. Konkan and western Maharashtra have reported the lowest number of deaths.

“Most deaths have been due to flooding, followed by lightning. Of the 70 cases of lightning, most are from Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra. The number of deaths due to lightning could have been averted with due measures and awareness. The state government installed 4500 arresters over last three years in Pune, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, districts that are less prone to lightening than the ones in central Maharashtra. The arresters are of poor quality and cover an area of 70 metre radius only. It hardly proves beneficial,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

According to the official, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule in north Maharashtra; Nanded, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad in Marathwada and Amravati, Washim, Chandrapur in Vidarbha are more prone to lightning.

“The districts that are between the ranges of Satpuda and Sahyadri cause an imbalance between storm clouds and ground or within clouds that leads to lightning,” he said.

Sanjay Lakhe Patil, former member of the state disaster management authority, said, “The lightening arresters have played a key role in limiting the deaths despite a streak of lightening incidents. SDMA’s meeting held in August last year had sanctioned the proposal to install 4000 arresters in five districts at the cost of ₹4200 crore that was expected from the Centre between 2020-21 and 2024-25 as the disaster softening funds. The arresters should be installed in scientific way to make the villages resilient to lightning.”

Appasaheb Dulaj, director, disaster management cell, said, “We are taking measures, which includes spreading awareness about Damini app which sends alerts about lightning, to reduce the deaths.”

The monsoon has also killed 5840 cattle, destroyed about 14.50 lakh hectares of crops due to flooding. The state government has released ₹4500 crore to compensate about 36 lakh farmers affected due to rains.

