Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Monsoon disrupts Mumbai local trains; Central line service suspended
People walk in rain at CSMT, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 8. (PTI)
People walk in rain at CSMT, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 8. (PTI)
mumbai news

Monsoon disrupts Mumbai local trains; Central line service suspended

Local train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.50am on Wednesday after waterlogging was reported between Sion and Kurla railway stations
READ FULL STORY
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:51 AM IST

The onset of monsoon disrupted Mumbai’s suburban train services on Central line with heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday morning.

Local train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.50am on Wednesday after waterlogging was reported between Sion and Kurla railway stations.

Also Read | Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days before onset date

“Due to heavy rains in suburbs and waterlogging between Sion-Kurla , as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50am. Services on other sections are running,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Owing to waterlogging on arterial roads in the city, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted its buses at nearly 30 locations in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.