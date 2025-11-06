More trains along 2 new stations to be introduced for NMIA connectivity

MUMBAI: With flight operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport expected to begin next month, the railways are planning train schedules for better connectivity. Starting this month, 10 additional trains will run on the Nerul/Belapur-Uran corridor, and two new railway stations – at Targhar and Gavhan – are expected to be opened to the public soon. Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 6, 2025:Targhar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 6, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Sources said these additions to the system were to be inaugurated over the weekend, but are now postponed due to the model code of conduct enforced in view of the upcoming local body elections. However, once the new stations are ready, operations can begin before a formal inauguration, an official said.

Targhar station is being built between Belapur and Bamandongri stations, while Gavhan station is between Kharkopar and Shemtikhar. According to Central Railway (CR) authorities, works on these new stations are nearing 95-96% completion. The government is working on last-mile connectivity at the Targhar station, which will be the closest and within walking distance from NMIA. With terrace parking, integrated shuttle services, retail spaces and three platforms, Targhar station is designed to be an important hub in the NMIA connectivity plan.

“For last-mile connectivity, bus and auto rickshaw stands are being arranged outside the station premises. We will add 10 more train services on this route very soon. There is also a plan to start 15-car trains as and when demand increases and subsequent infrastructure is developed,” said a CR official. Sources said this plan was part of the railway’s annual timetable revision in October.

Currently, local trains between Nerul and Uran run at intervals of about one hour during peak hours, and around one and a half hours during non-peak hours. Similarly, the Belapur–Uran service operates on the same schedule. The increase in services will reduce the gap between the two trains by an average of 15 minutes. This will also help ease the rush. Currently, there are 40 train services on the Uran route throughout the day. With the implementation of the new schedule, it will increase to 50.

Plans are under active implementation to increase services on this 27-km rail corridor by 50% from 40 services in the months to come. This corridor – which intersects with the Harbour line as well – caters to around 3.30 million daily commuters.

Any increase in train services will be the first in seven years since the rail corridor began in November 2018. There are two separate starting points - Nerul and Belapur - for Uran, with a total of nine stations.