MUMBAI: A most-wanted criminal from Bihar, Bootan Janeshwar Chaudhary alias Harendra Chaudhary, was arrested on Monday from the Tungareshwar forest in Vasai in an operation jointly carried out by the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Crime branch and Bihar’s Special Task Force. He has been on the run for several years, after committing over 20 serious crimes of murder, extortion and robbery, and he is also suspected to have carried out terrorist activities in Bihar, said a police officer. Most-wanted gangster from Bihar arrested from Tungareshwar forest

According to the police, Chaudhary had fled Bihar in 2022 and had been hiding in Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai East with a changed identity. The Bihar STF had approached the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissioner Niket Kaushik on Sunday, seeking support to locate and arrest Chaudhary from the forest. Following this, four special teams of the Crime Branch police were formed to carry out the operation. Based on technical analysis and mobile-location tracking, the teams caught the accused, said a police officer from the crime unit. “We laid a trap and arrested Chaudhary when he stepped out of his safe house in the forest to buy groceries and handed him over to the Bihar STF team,” he added.

The police said that his ordeals date back to as early as 2016, when AK-47 rifles and hand grenades were recovered from his house in Bihar and he was suspected to have carried out terrorist activities. He had committed several crimes after that, and in 2022, when the STF had launched a search operation for him and had announced a reward of ₹2 lakh for anyone who could give them any tip-off, helping to find him, he had fled the state, the officer said.