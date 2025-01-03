Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mother, son booked for abetting live-in partner’s suicide

ByMegha Sood
Jan 03, 2025 07:22 AM IST

A 40-year-old woman and her son were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of her partner, who cited harassment and abuse in a note.

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old woman and her son, 21, were booked on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of the woman’s live-in partner in early December. The deceased, a 42-year-old man, was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in Malwani, Malad West.

Mother, son booked for abetting live-in partner’s suicide
Mother, son booked for abetting live-in partner’s suicide

According to the victim’s brother, Deepak Kamble, 38, the man was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. A suicide note found in the victim’s pocket alleged harassment and physical assault by the woman, Usha Jitendra Chandaliya, and her son, Jatin, as reasons for the drastic step.

Deepak revealed that his brother had been employed as cleaning staff at the Liberty Garden BMC office in Malad for the past 15 years. It was at his workplace that he met Usha. Over time, the two began living together in Marve, Malad, where Usha’s two sons would frequently visit.

“My brother had moved out of our family home in Mulund to live with Usha. However, he maintained contact with us and often visited our father and sisters who live with me,” Deepak told the police. He further alleged that Usha had borrowed substantial sums of money from the victim under duress, threatening to accuse him of rape or assault if he refused.

Deepak also recounted an incident on November 18 when the victim was allegedly assaulted by Usha and Jatin. They reportedly demanded that he either transfer his job to Jatin or pay them 15 lakh. When he declined, Usha filed a complaint with a women’s NGO, accusing him of rape.

“The incident deeply affected my brother, and he mentioned it in his suicide note. He wrote that he felt cornered by the constant physical and mental abuse from Usha and Jatin,” Deepak said.

Based on the suicide note and Deepak’s complaint, the Malwani police have booked Usha and Jatin under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing to verify the allegations and gather additional evidence.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On