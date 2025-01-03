MUMBAI: A 40-year-old woman and her son, 21, were booked on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of the woman’s live-in partner in early December. The deceased, a 42-year-old man, was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in Malwani, Malad West. Mother, son booked for abetting live-in partner’s suicide

According to the victim’s brother, Deepak Kamble, 38, the man was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. A suicide note found in the victim’s pocket alleged harassment and physical assault by the woman, Usha Jitendra Chandaliya, and her son, Jatin, as reasons for the drastic step.

Deepak revealed that his brother had been employed as cleaning staff at the Liberty Garden BMC office in Malad for the past 15 years. It was at his workplace that he met Usha. Over time, the two began living together in Marve, Malad, where Usha’s two sons would frequently visit.

“My brother had moved out of our family home in Mulund to live with Usha. However, he maintained contact with us and often visited our father and sisters who live with me,” Deepak told the police. He further alleged that Usha had borrowed substantial sums of money from the victim under duress, threatening to accuse him of rape or assault if he refused.

Deepak also recounted an incident on November 18 when the victim was allegedly assaulted by Usha and Jatin. They reportedly demanded that he either transfer his job to Jatin or pay them ₹15 lakh. When he declined, Usha filed a complaint with a women’s NGO, accusing him of rape.

“The incident deeply affected my brother, and he mentioned it in his suicide note. He wrote that he felt cornered by the constant physical and mental abuse from Usha and Jatin,” Deepak said.

Based on the suicide note and Deepak’s complaint, the Malwani police have booked Usha and Jatin under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing to verify the allegations and gather additional evidence.