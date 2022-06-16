Mother, son injured as tree falls on them in Kalyan

A woman, Sunita Bhangra, and her eight-year-old son, Bhavik, were injured after a tree fell on them in Kalyan (W) on Thursday afternoon while the two were returning from school.

Both are currently recuperating at a private hospital. The boy has fractured his left leg while the mother has injuries.

“The incident occurred at Dhangewadi area in Kalyan (W). The mother was picking up the child from school and returning to their home near Birla College when the tree fell on them. Locals immediately rescued the duo and took them to a nearby hospital,” said an officer from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.