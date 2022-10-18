MSRTC buses to get swanky facelift

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses are getting a swanky facelift on the lines of private buses – seated in comfortable cushioned seats, now people can travel across the state.

“As part of our wet lease contract, we have around 30 buses that will be a part of our fleet soon from Latur. Another 500 swanky buses are likely to be part of our fleet soon,” said a senior officer from MSRTC.

The officer added that they would ply various routes across the state, and some would depart from Mumbai city and Thane district as well.

This will be a 45-seater red bus with the regular MSRTC logo. the highlight is the wide windows and automatic doors. “These buses have cushioned seats shaped individually for every passenger with a footrest and individual hand rests as well. Every passenger can avail the facility to charge their phones as well,” said the officer. This is a major remake initiative by MSRTC after they decided to give a facelift to around 1000 bus stops making it passenger friendly across the state in 2018.

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that those above 75 years of age can show their age-proof document and travel across the state for free. “This has enabled 1.4 crore people above 75 years of age to go across the district for medical aide,” said an officer from MSRTC.