Mumbai: The University of Mumbai’s (MU’s) Management Council has recently approved the imposition of ₹10 lakh fine on Chembur Karnataka Law college for distributing the wrong question paper to the students during the May 2025 examinations. MU imposes ₹ 10L fine on Chembur law college for distributing wrong exam paper

The error occurred during the sixth and tenth semester examination for the three-year and five-year LLB programmes held on Saturday. Students, who had prepared for the exam under the newly introduced Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Indian Evidence Act), were instead given a question paper based on the outdated Law of Evidence. A senior MU official acknowledged the error and confirmed that the college had admitted to the mistake. “The wrong question paper was distributed to 47 students,” the official said.

Following the incident, MU’s Examination and Evaluation Board held a meeting in May and recommended a penalty on the college which was ratified by the university’s Management Council last week. The college is expected to receive a formal letter soon.

According to the resolution passed, “The college must pay the fine within 30 days. Failure to do so will result in the college being barred from admitting students in the next academic year.”

Principal of Chembur Karnataka Law college, Priya Prabhu was unavailable for a comment on the penal action.

Welcoming the university’s decision, education activist and advocate Sachin Pawar said, “Strict action like this is necessary. It sends a clear message to colleges that negligence in examination procedures will not be tolerated. Ultimately, such measures protect students’ academic interests.”