MU ranked 17th among top educational institutes in India

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has been adjudged the 17th best educational institution in the country and the second best traditional university in Maharashtra, as per the latest QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings. The university has made significant improvement in its global ranking too this year, moving up from the 711-720 band in recent years to the 664th position. (Hindustan Times)

“These rankings are a testament to the dedicated and sustainable efforts made by every stakeholder of our university in research and development. We are delighted with these results and will continue to strive for even higher rankings in the future,” said Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor, MU.

According to the QS World University Rankings report, MU achieved the highest score of 91 for ‘employment outcomes’, followed by 53.7 for ‘citations per faculty’, 41.3 for ‘sustainability’, 31.5 for ‘employer reputation’ and 27.6 for ‘international research network’. It has also scored well in academic reputation, international students’ diversity, and faculty-student ratio.

The statement issued by MU following the release of the QS ranking report attributed the improvement in its performance to signing several national and international memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and starting various professional and skill-based courses. The university has excelled in sports, cultural and outreach activities at the national level; research papers published by students in international journals have increased by 156%; 12 departments/ institutes have been recognised under various national programs; and more than 80 teachers are on various professional bodies, the statement mentioned. Teachers at MU have won 18 national/ international awards over the last five years and about 20 teachers go overseas every year for academic activities, the statement added.

Kulkarni said the MU had initiated the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF) to improve its ranking in global surveys. “We anticipate significant positive changes in our future rankings due to our increasing number of international students, our commitment to sustainable development, and ongoing faculty recruitment efforts,” he said.