MU rectifies technical error in MA semester four results

Mumbai: The Mumbai University (MU) on Wednesday was forced to revoke and revise semester four Master of Arts (MA) results of approximately 1,900 students after the discovery of a technical error in the conversion of marks into Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA).

The MA semester four results were initially declared on January 1, leaving students stunned as they discovered discrepancies in their grades. A student, expressing dismay, shared, “I secured a 9.4 SGPA, but my total percentage on the mark sheet shows around 60. I was shocked because if I scored 9.4 SGPA out of 10, then I must have a percentage of at least 85. This result has shattered my hopes for a future career.”

The university follows a universally accepted formula to convert percentages into SGPA, processed through the software before the result declaration. For instance, according to the formula, scoring 75% translates to an 8.25 SGPA.

Students, many of whom harbour dreams of pursuing PhDs or becoming professors after clearing NET-SET, expressed concern about the potential impact of this erroneous result on their aspirations and difficulty of securing a job now that they have missed the coveted first-class marks after two years of dedicated study.

Efforts to address the issue initially proved futile when students approached department heads on Tuesday. In desperation, they were directed to the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BOEE). Recounting the experience, a student stated, “When we approached BOEE, they were initially in denial mode and suggested we submit an application for revaluation. Only after persistently pressing our concerns did one official acknowledge merit in our arguments, prompting a thorough investigation into the errors.”

University officials have since acknowledged the technical glitch, with a spokesperson stating, “Some errors were noticed in the MA Semester four result due to technical reasons. The university has rectified those errors and announced the revised result.”

Upon reviewing the revised results, students discovered a substantial 15 to 18% point difference compared to the earlier erroneous outcome and highlighted the gravity of the initial miscalculation.