Mumbai: 150 firefighters deployed as massive fire breaks out at scrap market Mankhurd area

  • The fire began at around 3am. No report of casualty has come so far. The authorities are also working to ascertain the cause of the fire
In September as well, the market had reported an incident of fire.(HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday. According to the report by ANI, 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed at the site to douse the fire.

The fire began at around 3am. No report of casualty has come so far.

The authorities are also working to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Several shops in the market keep electric wires and scrap materials in a scattered manner. The market is located on Veer Jijamata Bhonsle Marg in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.

More details are awaited.

In September as well, the market had reported an incident of fire. At that time the blaze was confined to seven to eight shops in the market, where different types of scrap material, including empty chemical drums, was stored.

