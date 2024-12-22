Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai: 4-year-old boy crushed to death by SUV driven by 17-year-old

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 22, 2024 04:10 PM IST

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead while the driver was caught by the public and handed over to the police

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) driven by a 19-year-old when it was taking a U-turn near Wadala bus depot in Mumbai on Satruday evening, police said.

Police said the incident took place opposite Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College near Wadala bus depot in Mumbai around 5.15pm on Saturday.
Police said the incident took place opposite Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College near Wadala bus depot in Mumbai around 5.15pm on Saturday.

According to the RAK Marg police, the incident took place opposite Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College around 5.15pm.

The deceased has been identified as Aayush Kinawade, son of Laxman Kinavade, who works as a labourer at wedding pavilions.

“The family resided on the footpath opposite the college under a makeshift hut of tarpaulin sheets. On Saturday evening, the driver of the SUV, Hyundai Creta, had parked the vehicle outside the hut of the family. When the car’s owner called the driver to pick her up, the driver took a U-Turn when the four-year-old boy came under its left front tyre,” said a police officer.

The boy died on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

“The driver was caught by the public and handed over to the RAK Marg police,” said the officer.

He has been detained and identified as Bhushan Gole, 19, a resident of Vile-Parle.

Police said the SUV was purchased just two months ago. They added that they are in the process of registering a case in the matter.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On