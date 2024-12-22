Mumbai: 4-year-old boy crushed to death by SUV driven by 17-year-old

A four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) driven by a 19-year-old when it was taking a U-turn near Wadala bus depot in Mumbai on Satruday evening, police said. Police said the incident took place opposite Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College near Wadala bus depot in Mumbai around 5.15pm on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Aayush Kinawade, son of Laxman Kinavade, who works as a labourer at wedding pavilions.

“The family resided on the footpath opposite the college under a makeshift hut of tarpaulin sheets. On Saturday evening, the driver of the SUV, Hyundai Creta, had parked the vehicle outside the hut of the family. When the car’s owner called the driver to pick her up, the driver took a U-Turn when the four-year-old boy came under its left front tyre,” said a police officer.

The boy died on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

“The driver was caught by the public and handed over to the RAK Marg police,” said the officer.

He has been detained and identified as Bhushan Gole, 19, a resident of Vile-Parle.

Police said the SUV was purchased just two months ago. They added that they are in the process of registering a case in the matter.